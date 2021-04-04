Pune district scales new peak, records 12,494 COVID-19 cases in a single day

Pune reported a record 12,494 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 5,74,829, an official said. A total of 64 deaths on Sunday took the toll to 10,227, while 3,762 people were discharged, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 6,225 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its caseload to 2,90,044. According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,452 with 41 new fatalities. A total of 3,762 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,42,652. As of now, there are 41,940 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 3382 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,50,928. With 16 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,065. According to an update by Pune district health officer, 1791 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,26,635. As of now, there are 22,228 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.