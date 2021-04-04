'Maha' tense situation in Maharashtra: Record 57,074 new COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 4,30,503

With 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 4) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 49,447, which was reported on Saturday (April 3).

Besides, 222 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 55,878. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

27,508 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,22,823. The recovery rate in the state stands at 83.8%.

Currently, 22,05,899 people are in home quarantine and 19,711 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 4,30,503.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 19,942 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7666 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13977 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 924 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3403, Latur circle 2883, Akola circle 1975, and Nagpur circle recorded 6304 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has decided to not impose a complete lockdown in the state for now. However, a strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

"Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon," Aslam Shaikh said.