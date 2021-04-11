Pune district records 12,377 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 10,710

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 12,377 in the last 24 hours, to touch 6,48,393 on Sunday. The day also saw 87 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,710. 8,332 people were discharged, taking the total to 5,39,430.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 6,679 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its caseload to 3,29,661. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 5,917 with 48 new fatalities. A total of 4,628 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,71,437. As of now, there are 52,476 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2409 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,67,776. With 19 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,177. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2101 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,40,025. As of now, there are 25,574 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, with 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 11) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).
Besides, 349 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,987. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.7%.
34,008 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 27,82,161. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.65%.
Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,65,587.