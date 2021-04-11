Pune district records 12,377 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 10,710

Meanwhile, with 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 11) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).

Besides, 349 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,987. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.7%.

34,008 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 27,82,161. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.65%.

Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,65,587.