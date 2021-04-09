Pune district records 10,025 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 10,541

Meanwhile, with 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday (April 9) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).

Besides, 301 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,329. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.74%. 45,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 26,95,148. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.96%.

Currently, 26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,34,603.