Pune district records 10,025 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 10,541

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 10,025 in the last 24 hours, to touch 6,26,152 on Friday. The day also saw 69 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,541. 7,842 people were discharged, taking the total to 5,24,068.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 5,647 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,18,029. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 5,823 with 44 new fatalities. A total of 4,587 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,62,420. As of now, there are 49,955 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2009 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,63,128. With 17 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,139. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 1824 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,35,663. As of now, there are 25,326 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, with 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday (April 9) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).
Besides, 301 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,329. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.74%. 45,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 26,95,148. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.96%.
Currently, 26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,34,603.
