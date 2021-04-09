Pune: Only milk shops and medical stores to remain open during weekend lockdown; check out full list of guidelines

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a revised list of guidelines for the weekend lockdown, which will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. As per the new guidelines, only milk shops and medical stores will remain open during weekend lockdown.

Check out the full list of guidelines:

1. The students appearing for various exams will be allowed to travel both during the curfew on weekdays and the weekend lockdown. They are also allowed to be accompanied by a guardian. However, the students will need to have the exam hall ticket as a travel pass.

2. From 6 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, except milk shops and medical stores, all other shops will remain closed. The milk shops are allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 11 am.

3. Swiggy, Zomato, and other e-commerce companies are allowed to function throughout the week. From 6 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, the citizens won't be allowed to go to hotels or restaurants to pick up their parcels. However, the citizens can order and call for parcels from hotels and restaurants during the weekend lockdown.

4. House helps, cooks, drivers, helpers, and nurses treating senior citizens will be allowed every day from 7 am to 10 pm.

5. Mess and tiffin service, which is mostly required for MPSC aspirants, will only be permitted for parcel service on all days from 7 am to 8 pm.

6. COVID-19 vaccination will be open on all days.

7. Construction sites wherein the labourers can stay (in-situ labour) will be allowed to function on Saturday and Sunday.

8. Liquor stores are only allowed to deliver at home from 7 am on Monday to 6 pm on Friday.

9. PMPML bus service will only be for emergency services on Saturday and Sunday. However, taxi services like Ola and Uber will be available for emergency reasons.

Also, as per Maharashtra government's amended 'Break the Chain' order, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has been allowed as an option to RT-PCR test for non-vaccinated staff for various sectors including public transport/ private transport/shootings for films, serials, advertisements, staff related to home delivery services, staff conducting examinations, staff at marriage venues, staff at funeral venues, eatable vendors, labourers/ workers/staff in the manufacturing sector, e-commerce staff, staff involved in permitted construction activity, RBI, etc.