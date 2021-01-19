Pune: COVID-19 vaccination begins at National Defence Academy

The vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus started in Pune's National Defence Academy and Military Hospital, Khadakwasla on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

Under this drive, people from the defence establishments in Khadakwasla and Girinagar area, including 2,000 cadets of the NDA will be given vaccine jabs.

Meanwhile, after a gap of two days, the COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday morning, but unlike the first day, there was hardly any rush of beneficiaries for taking jabs in the metropolis.

In Pune, the vaccination resumed at 28 out of the 31 centres on Tuesday, a senior district health official said.

There are 31 vaccination centres in the district- eight each in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic limits and 15 in rural areas.