Pune: COVID-19 vaccination begins at National Defence Academy

The vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus started in Pune's National Defence Academy and Military Hospital, Khadakwasla on Monday, reported The Indian Express.
Under this drive, people from the defence establishments in Khadakwasla and Girinagar area, including 2,000 cadets of the NDA will be given vaccine jabs.
Meanwhile, after a gap of two days, the COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday morning, but unlike the first day, there was hardly any rush of beneficiaries for taking jabs in the metropolis.
In Pune, the vaccination resumed at 28 out of the 31 centres on Tuesday, a senior district health official said.
There are 31 vaccination centres in the district- eight each in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic limits and 15 in rural areas.
Pune Municipal Corporation's health chief Dr Ashish Bharti said the vaccination could not be started at three centres due to some technical issues.
"We are trying to rectify the issues at the three centres. The vaccination at the remaining five centres in the city started at 10 am," he said.
He also said the administration is trying to conduct more vaccinations than the designated target of 100 per day at bigger medical facilities in Pune, like the Sassoon Hospital and the Kamla Nehru Hospital.
On the first day of the inoculation on Saturday, a total of 1,802 beneficiaries out of the targeted 3,100 were given vaccine doses in Pune.
Over 300 people had later complained of minor side- effects, as per the district administration.
A doctor at a vaccination centre in Mumbai said the response was slow in the morning, but the process was gradually picking up.
The inoculation drive resumed at nine centres in Mumbai and 28 centres in the neighbouring Pune district, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)