52 people exhibit adverse events after receiving COVID vaccine in Delhi

Two healthcare workers who received the COVID-19 vaccine at NDMC's Charak Palika Hospital, Delhi faced mild adverse event post-vaccination, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official today.

They suffered mild tightness in the chest. They were kept under observation by the AEFI team and were discharged after 30 minutes when they felt normal.

"Both the healthcare beneficiaries were female paramedics posted at our hospital," an NDMC official confirmed ANI requesting anonymity."Our Charak Palika hospital was provided with Covishield vaccines. About 43 healthcare beneficiaries reported to the centre and received the vaccine shot," the official added.

The Charak Palika Hospital (CPH), based in Moti Bagh, is one of the designated hospitals for the dissemination of the vaccine, out of the seven hospitals in the New Delhi district and 81 hospitals in Delhi City.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received Covid-19 jab on Saturday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far," said the union health ministry. About 16,755 total vaccinators were involved across India during the COVID vaccination drive, it said.