Madhya Pradesh: Healthcare workers vouch for safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Many healthcare and sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh who became first recipients of COVID-19 jabs on Saturday expressed confidence that the vaccine will defeat the pandemic and help save many lives while a sanitary worker from Gwalior asked people to repose their faith in Indian scientists.

Asha Pawar (55), a health worker who became the first person to receive the vaccine in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, said she had no apprehensions about the safety of the vaccine and hoped that it will prove helpful in saving lives of people.

"There was an atmosphere of fear during the outbreak of epidemic in Indore. But now, after getting this vaccine, I have no fear and I feel very good," said Pawar, who works as an "aya" at the Indore's district hospital, and flashed the victory sign.