Madhya Pradesh: With puja and flowers, vaccination drive begins across the state

Bhopal: A sanitary worker was among the first beneficiaries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Madhya Pradesh where healthcare workers were welcomed with flowers at some centres while doctors performed a 'puja' at a temple in Gwalior, as the inoculation drive rolled out.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked "corona warriors" on the occasion. Vaccination centres in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior and at some other places were decorated with flowers and balloons. In Gwalior, doctors performed 'puja' at the temple of Lord Hanuman before the start of the vaccination drive.

The drive is underway at 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh including at 12 centres in Bhopal. As many as 4.17 lakh healthcare workers will be administered the vaccines in the first phase in the state, according to officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the vaccination centre at Hamidia Hospital. He also spoke with some beneficiaries who received the vaccine shots. The chief minister also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.