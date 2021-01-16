Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan seeks Dharma Gurus' help to check negative message on Covid-19 vaccines

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Dharma Gurus (Religious leaders) to oversee that no negative message related to COVID-19 vaccination should go in public.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister informed that in Madhya Pradesh, private hospitals, along with government hospitals have been identified as vaccination centers.

"All religious gurus, district administrations should inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccination on basis of vaccination priority. No negative message should go out in public in relation to this work of public welfare. The Health Department will also be active to provide real and authentic information," he tweeted.