Pune COVID-19 surge: Malls, cinema halls, buses, restaurants, bars and religious places closed for next 7 days; curfew from 6 pm to 6 am

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, district guardian minister Ajit Pawar chaired a review meeting to discuss the future course of action in the district.

In the last review meeting, Pawar and the district administration had decided to not impose curfew in the district. However, Pawar had stated that the lockdown will be imposed if the cases continue to rise in Pune.

New rules shared by the Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for the next 7 days

Only home delivery will be allowed

No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed

Maximum 20 people will be allowed in funerals 50 in weddings

A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April

Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days

The situation will be reviewed next Friday

Order will come into effect from tomorrow

Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, it's biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

"Of the total number of new cases, 4,103 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has gone up to 2,73,446," the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,113 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 1,42,251.

A total of 2,077 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI)