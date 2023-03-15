Pune: City witnesses unseasonal rains with gusty winds and lightning (WATCH)

Pune: City witnesses unseasonal rains with gusty winds and lightning | FPJ

As per the prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune witnessed rainfall in many parts with gusty wind and lightning.

The city witnessed heavy rains with lightning in a few places while there was no rain in certain areas and a few places witnessed very light rain. Warje, Kothrud, Bajirao-Tilak Road, Kondhwa-Bibvevadi and Sinhagad Road areas received heavy rains.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph, is expected over many parts of northwest, west, central, northeast, east, and south peninsular India till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said today.

Since February, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed extremely high temperatures. The early onset of summer is because of the lack of winter rain. The temperature in the city fell down by a few degrees due to the rains.

The IMD has forecasted rain and thunderstorm in Pune from 15-17 March.