Mumbai News: BEST Suspends AC Bus Route A-188 To Kanheri Caves After HC Directive; Extra Services Announced For Mahashivratri

BEST halts its air-conditioned bus service to Kanheri Caves inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai, Feb 12: In compliance with directives issued by the Bombay High Court and a formal communication from the Deputy Director (South) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has suspended operations of its air-conditioned bus service on Route No. A-188.

"The AC bus route, which operated between Borivali Station (East) and Kanheri Caves within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has been completely discontinued from Friday, January 16, 2026. The decision was taken to safeguard the ecological balance of the national park and to ensure the protection of wildlife within its jurisdiction,” read the statement issued by BEST on February 12.

Authorities emphasised that restricting public transport movement inside the park is essential to preserve the sensitive forest environment and minimise human interference in wildlife habitats.

Officials stated that the move aligns with environmental conservation measures mandated by the court and park administration.

Extra BEST buses on Mahashivratri

Meanwhile, BEST has announced additional bus services on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which falls on Sunday, February 15, 2026, a public holiday.

“To facilitate devotees visiting the Babulnath Temple, extra buses will operate on Routes 57, 67 and 103 between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. Traffic officers and bus inspectors will also be deployed at the temple premises to assist passengers and manage the increased crowd.

BEST has appealed to citizens to make use of its bus services for a smooth and convenient travel experience.”

