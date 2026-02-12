 Mumbai BEST Discontinues Kanheri Caves Bus Service A-188 To Protect Sanjay Gandhi National Park Ecology
BEST has discontinued the A 188 air-conditioned bus route between Borivali Station East and Kanheri Caves following directions linked to a Bombay High Court order. The move aims to protect wildlife and preserve the environment inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Public transport services have been restricted in the forest zone to reduce disturbance and ecological damage.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking has discontinued its air conditioned bus service on Route A 188 connecting Borivali Station East and Kanheri Caves, following directions linked to an order of the Bombay High Court. The move comes as part of measures aimed at protecting wildlife and preserving the fragile ecosystem inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

According to an official communication issued by BEST on X, public transport services inside the national park area have been banned based on instructions received from the Deputy Director South of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East, in line with the court’s directives.

The decision is part of broader conservation efforts to reduce human disturbance in ecologically sensitive forest zones that are home to diverse wildlife species.

Service discontinued from January 16

BEST confirmed that the air conditioned Route A 188 service has been completely stopped for public use from Friday, January 16, 2026. The route earlier served as a key public transport link for tourists and visitors travelling from Borivali railway station to the popular Kanheri Caves site located deep inside the national park.

The undertaking stated that the decision was taken to comply with environmental protection norms and legal requirements. Authorities emphasised that limiting vehicular movement inside forest zones is necessary to reduce pollution, noise disturbance and risks to wildlife movement corridors.

Impact on tourists and daily visitors

The discontinuation is expected to impact tourists, trekkers and regular visitors who relied on the bus service for convenient access to Kanheri Caves. Visitors will now have to depend on alternative arrangements permitted under park rules.

The undertaking remains committed to balancing commuter convenience with environmental responsibility. Officials said that any future decision regarding transport services in the area will depend on directions issued by the court and forest authorities.

Kanheri Caves, located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, remains one of Mumbai’s major heritage and eco tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

