 ‘Ajit Pawar Was Like A Younger Brother; If There Was Any Sabotage In His Death, Then…’: Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Breaks Silence On Late Dy CM’s Death
Karjat Jamkhed MLA and nephew of the late Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar, has raised several questions regarding Ajit Pawar’s crash, expressing suspicion that there might have been foul play

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has spoken about the death of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Speaking about this to the media on Thursday, Patekar said that Ajit Pawar was like his younger brother. He also said that if there is any sabotage in Ajit Pawar’s death, it must be proven, and once proven, the guilty will be punished.

Karjat Jamkhed MLA and nephew of the late Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar, has raised several questions regarding Ajit Pawar’s crash, expressing suspicion that there might have been foul play.

When asked about this, Nana Patekar said, "Rohit Pawar has lost his uncle. He raised the questions that were on his mind. If this was indeed sabotage, it will be proven, and once proven, the guilty will be punished." He further added, "If questions are being raised regarding Ajit Pawar’s accident, they must be resolved."

"I had been friends with Ajit Pawar since he was 19 or 20 years old. I have known him since he started working as a party worker. The journey from where he started to the heights he reached was remarkable. Politics aside, I will always miss him; he was like a younger brother to me and a very good friend," added Nana Patekar.

‘Sunetra Pawar’s grief is unique’

"Sunetra Pawar’s grief is different from everyone else’s. She alone has to bear it. However, she will also have to fulfil the responsibilities of the office she has accepted. I believe she will handle that responsibility, but of course, it will take time," said Nana Patekar while commenting on Sunetra Pawar taking over as Deputy Chief Minister.

‘NCP merger not in my hands’

Regarding the ongoing discussions about the merger of the two NCP factions, Nana avoided commenting extensively, stating it was their decision. "If I were the one to make the decision, I would have told you, but it is not in my hands," he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

