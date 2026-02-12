Navi Mumbai News: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Auditorium In Ulwe

MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Auditorium In Ulwe |

Navi Mumbai: MAEER’s MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School (MIT VGS), Ulwe, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration on Wednesday of the Vishwadharmi Vishwanath Sabhagruha, a state-of-the-art auditorium envisioned as a dynamic hub for STEM education and cultural engagement. The inauguration was conducted with the blessings of Vishwadharmi Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President, MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions, and Usha Vishwanath Karad. Padmashri Parshuram Gangavane was the chief guest at the programme which was presided over by Prof. Swati Karad Chate, trustee & secretary-general, MAEER’s MIT Pune and Executive President, MIT Vishwaprayag University, Solapur.

Gangavane emphasized the importance of preserving traditional art forms such as Chitrakathi and string puppetry, stating that these ancient Indian storytelling traditions were not merely for entertainment but were tools of social awareness and moral education. He highlighted that institutions like MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul played a critical role in protecting India’s cultural heritage while preparing students for global challenges.

Prof. Swati Karad Chate said the auditorium stood as a living embodiment of Prof. Karad’s lifelong commitment to human values, social responsibility and world-class educational infrastructure. “The auditorium is not just infrastructure; it is a space where knowledge, culture and creativity will flourish,” she said.

Also Watch:

The auditorium will host a wide spectrum of activities, including academic seminars, leadership programs, science exhibitions, cultural performances and community-oriented initiatives. Rooted deeply in the values of the MIT Group, this space will serve as a confluence where intellect, tradition and innovation seamlessly come together. With the inauguration of this facility, the School reinforces its mission of shaping globally competent, culturally rooted and socially responsible citizens. Inspiring generations to learn, lead and serve with wisdom and compassion, Prof Swati Karad Chate added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/