e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Pune: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders issued for 50 tourist spots

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Pune district has issued prohibitory orders for over 50 tourist spots in the region, an official said on Tuesday.

In an executive order, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of CrPC for tourist spots in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bjor, and Velha tehsils of the district.

The order covers popular spots such as Bhushi dam near Lonavala, Lavasa, Temghar dam, Panshet, Khadakwasla dam, and forts including Sinhagad, Shivneri, Torna, Lohgad, and several other locations frequented by tourists, the official said.

People visit these spots in large numbers and the footfall increases during weekends, and guidelines regarding social distancing and masks are not followed, the order stated.

Pune district on Monday recorded 5,172 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 16 per cent, raising the tally of infections to 11,95,329.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: IRCTC reduces frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express COVID-19: IRCTC reduces frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
Advertisement