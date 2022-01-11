COVID-19: IRCTC reduces frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a reduction in the frequency of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the frequency of train no. 82902/ 82901 ADI – MMCT - ADI Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be reduced from present 5 days a week to 3 days in a week, from tomorrow, January 12, 2021 to February 10, 2022, a press release said.

The train shall not operate on Wednesday and Monday each week during the said period.

"However, in order to maintain continuity of services to our travellers, the train shall continue to run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during this period," the release said.

As per the release, the operational dates during this period will be as below:

January, 2022- 14,15,16,21,22,23,28,29,30

February, 2022- 4,5,6

The train shall continue running all 5 days a week as per present schedule from February 11, 2022, the release added.

"As the situation is fluid, the developments are being closely monitored and necessary action based on the prevalent situation shall be taken in the interest of travellers following the extant Covid guidelines of both the states," it said.

"Keeping in mind the safety of passengers first and to minimise inconvenience, the service of Ahemdabad Mumbai Ahemdabad Tejas Express shall continue on 3 days of weekends during the aforementioned period observing full health safety precautions and following set Covid protocols like periodical sanitisation of train and passenger luggage during transit, provision of masks, sanitisers, etc," the release further said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:40 PM IST