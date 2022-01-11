Defer non-agricultural tax notices issued to housing societies: BJP-led delegation to Maharashtra Revenue Minister

A delegation of societies led by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar called on revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday evening, demanding a stay on the non-agricultural tax notices issued by the revenue department to the housing societies in Mumbai’s suburbs.

The delegation had local corporator Alka Kerkar and members from St. Sebastian Housing Society from Bandra and Saraswat Housing Society in Santacruz. Societies, which were already reeling under financial crisis owing due to the Covid-19 pandemic are now burdened with the levy of the exorbitant tax.

Shelar brought this matter to the notice of the government vide a letter.

"Every year non-agricultural tax is levied on nearly 20,000 housing societies in Mumbai’s suburbs, which is unjust. These societies have already paid this tax at the time of construction. Also, why are societies in the suburbs levied this tax when it is not applicable to the societies in the Mumbai island city?" Shelar asked.

The revenue minister heard the views of the delegation and assured that a decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the chief minister.

Shelar had earlier brought this issue to the notice of the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s government. Accordingly, the notices issued for payment of this tax from 2008 onwards was stayed by the then revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.

