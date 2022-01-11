e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 30 inmates of Arthur Road Jail test positive

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

As many as 30 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, said officials on Tuesday.

These prisoners were tested positive after samples were collected in the past 10 days.

All the infected patients have been isolated inside the jail.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, while the state reported 207 Omicron on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday among other restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.

Swimming pools, spas, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
