Pune: 2 held for beef smuggling in Pimpri Chinchwad

Two people were arrested for alleged beef smuggling in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, a police official said on Saturday.

The two were held near Khalubre village from a truck during a nakabandi late Friday night and have been charged under IPC and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act provisions, the official said.

Police said they have seized two tonnes of beef worth Rs 6 lakh from the truck.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:53 AM IST