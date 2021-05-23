Providing safe environment for students is our priority: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad after meeting with CBSE

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who attended the high level meeting chaired by the Union Ministers and state education ministers where the committe is expected to finalise and take a call on the pending issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Varsha Gaikwad speaking about the CBSE board exams said, "In today's meet with CBSE, we discussed that providing safe environment for students is our priority. We will tell the SC that last year was unfortunate for students."

As the pandemic outbreak had hit last year, many exams including CBSE were cancelled leading to academic losses of students. Since months, the exams are being postponed creating a problem for the appearing candidates for the examination.

She further notifiied that second COVID-19 wave is going on and an anticipated third wave is yet to come.