Providing safe environment for students is our priority: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad after meeting with CBSE

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad who attended the high level meeting chaired by the Union Ministers and state education ministers where the committe is expected to finalise and take a call on the pending issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Varsha Gaikwad speaking about the CBSE board exams said, "In today's meet with CBSE, we discussed that providing safe environment for students is our priority. We will tell the SC that last year was unfortunate for students."
As the pandemic outbreak had hit last year, many exams including CBSE were cancelled leading to academic losses of students. Since months, the exams are being postponed creating a problem for the appearing candidates for the examination.
She further notifiied that second COVID-19 wave is going on and an anticipated third wave is yet to come.
Meanwhile, about the SSC exams which are yet to be held in Maharashtra, the education minister said that the state government will tell the high court about the threat to the children in the third COVID-19 wave.
Gaikwad was speaking to media after the high-level meeting of the education ministers with union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal and others.
She also informed that the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting in the next two days to make the decision about the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.
As India battles the second wave of the pandemic, many states across the country have decided to cancel and postpone the board examinations for classes 10 and 12. However, there is no confirmation on the dates of the Class 12 exam yet. Even, Maharashtra government has cancelled the Class 10 exam.
