Devendra Fadnavis' Big Plans To Ease Mumbai Traffic; All You Need To Know About Maha CM's 'Paatal Lok' Tunnel Network

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, November 24 said that his government is creating a vast underground network of tunnels across Mumbai in order to ease traffic woes.

While speaking at IIMUN's (India's International Movement to Unite Nations) Youth Connect session, the Maharashtra CM said that a parallel road system, known as 'Paatal Lok' is being planned.

What Is Paatal Lok Tunnel Network?

"Paatal Lok" term has been popularised by a Hindi web series noted for its depiction of the netherworld. Fadnavis during his address used the term to describe the proposed underground road network.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: At IIMUN’s Youth Connect session on Involvement of Youth in Governance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, ", ..We are preparing a plan to create a Pataal Lok. Pataal Lok means that we will create a network of complete tunnels in Mumbai, a parallel… pic.twitter.com/6tGTrVBZMm — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

He said, "Pataal Lok means that we will create a network of complete tunnels in Mumbai, a parallel network, which will decongest the entire Mumbai. Along with this, you have seen that we have created a metro network, whether it is an underground metro..."

Adding further, he said, "The planned tunnel grid would cover the city in multiple directions."

"It will be a parallel network to existing roads," the chief minister said, noting that expanding Metro corridors would complement the plan.

Fadnavis lists multiple tunnel projects under construction

While speaking at IIMUN's Youth Connect session, he also listed multiple tunnel projects which are currently under construction, including Thane-Borivali, Mulund-Goregaon, which he said, "would improve the east-west connectivity."

In addition to this, a parallel road between Borivali and Goregaon and the Worli-Shivdi connector is expected next year. This would provide seamless movement from the Atal Setu to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Adding further, he said that the tunnel linking Atal Setu to Girgaon Chowpatty via the Eastern Express Highway would be completed in next three years. "It will be a solution to the current traffic jams," he added.

Moreover, a proposed tunnel from Bandra to the Bandra Kurla Complex will improve access to the domestic airport. "From south Mumbai to the domestic airport, people will reach in 20 minutes," he said.

