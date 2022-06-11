e-Paper Get App

Project Affected People to hold agitation on June 24 to demand naming of Navi Mumbai airport after late D B Patil

The PAP from Navi Mumbai have been demanding to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil which is reportedly not accepted by the CIDCO.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Project Affected People (PAP) of 95 villages of Navi Mumbai had observed a black day on March 17 which is also the establishment day of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Now, over one lakh villagers will hit the streets on June 24.

For the last two years, PAP of Navi Mumbai under the banner of the All-Party Action Committee (APAC) have been protesting against the state government and CIDCO for not giving the name of NMIA after Patil, a PAPs leader.

Against this backdrop, a meeting was held at Nhave early this week in the presence of BJP Panvel taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat. During the meeting, APAC’s joint secretary Rajesh Gaikar appealed to the members to participate in making the agitation a success. Deputy Sarpanch of Gawhan Gram Panchayat Vijay Gharat, Jaywant Deshmukh, Kishore Patil, Sudhir Thakur, Sagarsheth Thakur, Arunsheth Thakur, C. L. Thakur, Sadashiv Thakur, Tukaram Mokal, Ananta Thakur, Ramdas Thakur were present on the occasion.

