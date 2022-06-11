Heavy rains in Pune cause traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse

Representative Image | File

Heavy rains in Pune on Friday led to traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse and water-logging in Maharashtra's second-largest city.

The Shivajinagar station observatory recorded 25.6 millimetres of rainfall till 6pm, an official said.

"Around 30 incidents of tree-felling were reported due to heavy rainfall, including in Parvati, GPO, Police Commissionerate, Bhavani Peth, Prabhat Road, NIBM Road, Aundh. The work of removing the fallen trees, branches started immediately," a fire brigade official said.

"Traffic snarls took place on several routes due to water-logging. A wall collapse on Karve Road damaged 11 vehicles," he added.

An India Meteorological Department official said, on Saturday, the sky will be cloudy in the afternoon and evening and there will be thundery activity coupled with lighting, gutsy wind and light rain.

