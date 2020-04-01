Prithviraj Chavan remembers Nehru set up relief fund, calls PM-Cares Modi's 'blatant attempt at self-promotion'

Former Mahrashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up another relief fund as opposed to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) set up by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948.
Chavan called the Modi's PM-CARES fund as a blatant attempt at self-promotion. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "PM National Relief Fund #PMRNF was started by Jawaharlal Nehru in January 1948 to help refugees from Pakistan. No other PM felt it necessary to start another national relief fund, except @narendramodi now. #PMCARES fund is a blatant attempt at self-promotion."
He further went on state that no other global leader has labelled their stimulus packages as a President’s package or a PM’s package except for Modi. He added that the Prime Minister will not leave any opportunity for self-promotion. "No other global leader, while announcing a stimulus package has labeled it as a President’s package or a PM’s package or #TrumpPackage. Only in India our stimulus package has to be called #PMGaribKalyan Yojana. @narendramodi will not leave any opportunity for self-promotion," Chavan wrote.
Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi appealed fellow Indians to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the country has seen an increase of 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours bringing the the total number of cases to 1637 in India including 1466 active cases, 133 cured, discharged, migrated people and 38 deaths.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)