Prithviraj Chavan remembers Nehru set up relief fund, calls PM-Cares Modi's 'blatant attempt at self-promotion'

Former Mahrashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up another relief fund as opposed to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) set up by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948.

Chavan called the Modi's PM-CARES fund as a blatant attempt at self-promotion. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "PM National Relief Fund #PMRNF was started by Jawaharlal Nehru in January 1948 to help refugees from Pakistan. No other PM felt it necessary to start another national relief fund, except @narendramodi now. #PMCARES fund is a blatant attempt at self-promotion."