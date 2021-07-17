Press Club Mumbai condoles Pulitzer Prize winner photojournalist Danish Siddique's death in Afghanistan

The Press Club Mumbai on Friday condoled the death of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, where fierce fighting has been going on for the past few days.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in the line of duty. The bravest journalist, Danish, leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed," the press club said in a tweet.

The United Nations on Friday extended condolences to the family of Indian photo-journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Kandahar, and stressed that the Afghan authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban, according to news agency Reuters where he was Chief Photographer.

In a tweet, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the killing of the journalist was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan.

"Media working in Afghanistan and journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to the family & friends of @dansiddiqi. A painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan. Authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters," the UNAMA tweeted.

TOLO News reported that Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, which has been captured by Taliban.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Indian photojournalist Siddiqui.

"I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he said.

"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," he asserted.

US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson also expressed condolences over the death of Danish Siddiqui. "I am seeing heartbreaking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed while covering fighting in Kandahar. It is a tragedy for #Afghanistan and the world that Danish is the latest of 54 reporters who have been killed or murdered," Wilson said in a tweet.

German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner also expressed grief over Siddiqui's death. "Terrible news: Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (40) was killed today in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban in Kandahar. Our deepest condolences to his (German) wife, family and friends," envoy Lindner tweeted.