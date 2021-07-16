In Pics: Tribute to journalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban

Kabul: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.
An art teacher gave tribute to Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui by painting the the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographeroutside an art school in Mumbai on July 16, 2021, after the photo journalist was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban.
