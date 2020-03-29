Poultry price skyrocket as chicken is back in demand

Mumbai: Chicken whose price fell down at Rs 35 per kg two weeks back amid rumours of the dreaded Novel Corona Virus going wild is again now back in demand.

On the wake of the virus outbreak, Mumbaikars were shying away from consuming chicken that resulted to 40 percent drop in prices. However medical practitioners and scientists repeatedly confirmed, that there is no established link between chicken and egg.

Meanwhile, following the 21-day induced lockdown imposed nationwide, the price of the chicken has skyrocketed to Rs 200-220 per kg as short supply caused by lockdown has fuelled demand.

In parts of Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon and Dindoshi chicken was sold between Rs 200-250 per kg. Retailers and Traders blamed the short supply for the sudden increase in prices.

"The price can shoot up higher as the cost of feeder for poultry has increased in this lockdown." said Junaid Khan, a poultry seller at Kandivli.

"There is already a dearth of labourers. Transportation and freight is also costing us three times the actual price" added Khan.