Poultry price skyrocket as chicken is back in demand

Mumbai: Chicken whose price fell down at Rs 35 per kg two weeks back amid rumours of the dreaded Novel Corona Virus going wild is again now back in demand.
On the wake of the virus outbreak, Mumbaikars were shying away from consuming chicken that resulted to 40 percent drop in prices. However medical practitioners and scientists repeatedly confirmed, that there is no established link between chicken and egg.
Meanwhile, following the 21-day induced lockdown imposed nationwide, the price of the chicken has skyrocketed to Rs 200-220 per kg as short supply caused by lockdown has fuelled demand.
In parts of Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon and Dindoshi chicken was sold between Rs 200-250 per kg. Retailers and Traders blamed the short supply for the sudden increase in prices.
"The price can shoot up higher as the cost of feeder for poultry has increased in this lockdown." said Junaid Khan, a poultry seller at Kandivli.
"There is already a dearth of labourers. Transportation and freight is also costing us three times the actual price" added Khan.
Khan mentioned, due to the unavailability of adequate feeder, the hen would not lay eggs regularly due to malnourishment this may result to higher prices in future.
The retailers also stated they suffered a massive due to the spread of misinformation. The broiler industry in Maharashtra recorded a loss of 400 crores during February and March.
Despite administrations approach of raising awareness leading retailers giving out chicken and eggs at throw away prices.
"The rumours have broken the spine of the broiler industry. Following the slump in sales there has been a shortage in procuring adequate poultry feed. As a result we were compelled to increase the price, else would not be able to survive" said Anwar Qureshi, member of Poultry farmers and Breeders association (PFBA) Maharashtra.
"If the government takes measure that the supply of the feeder is not effected then price of chicken and eggs may go down." Qureshi added.
