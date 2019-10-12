Potholes: MNS chief Raj Thackeray lashes out at administration

Bhiwandi: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday blamed the administration for the bad condition of Bhiwandi roads.

Four days ago, a doctor, Neha Shaikh, killed after the bike on which she was travelling skidded over a pothole in Kudus village, Bhiwandi.

She was thrown on the road and run over by a container truck which was coming from behind.

Neha was a practising homeopath. Incidentally, she was going to be married on November 7. She and her brother had gone to Thane for wedding shopping and the tragedy befell them as they were returning home.

While addressing a crowd, the MNS chief asked people of Bhiwandi why they are silent over the pothole issues. People don't want to question the administration over basic requirements, he alleged.

Thackeray said that the need of the hour is a strong opposition in the assembly. He appealed to the people to support his candidates in the election.

The MNS is set to contest three seats from Bhiwandi in the upcoming Assembly polls.

MNS candidate Manoj Gulvi to contest from Bhiwandi east against Shiv Sena candidate Rupesh Mahatre and Congress’ Santosh Shetty.

Nagesh Mukadam to fight against BJP’s Mahesh Chaugele and Congress’ Soeb Guddu from Bhiwandi West.

Shubhangi to contest from Bhiwandi rural against Shiv Sena’s Shantaram More.