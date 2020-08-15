Potato touches Rs 40 per kg in retail - Why are prices soaring?

Now, the retail price of potato in Mumbai and suburbs have reached Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg, depending upon the quality. If we believe in traders at the wholesale market in Vashi, there is no respite in price in days to come. The price will come down only after fresh the crops hit the market in November.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi is receiving hardly 25% supply of total supply of potatoes for the last month, and due to the rainy season, most of them are wet and it cannot be stored for a long time.