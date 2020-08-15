Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation rises to 9,035 as of August 15

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 14, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 9,035 as 132 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached at 229. Till now, 7,334 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,472.

As per the update on August 15, 161 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 81.17 percent.