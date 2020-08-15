Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 419 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 20,549 as of August 15

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 15, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 20,549 as 419 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 503. On Saturday, 176 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,803.

Notably, 16,243 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 79 percent. Reports of 425 patients are pending as of now.