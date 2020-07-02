Navi Mumbai: Keep APMC locked down too, demands Mathadi union

The Mathadi (head loaders) union has demanded that the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi should also be closed in the 10-day lockdown, starting from midnight on July 3. Five mathadi workers have died of coronavirus and they may have infected others at the wholesale market while on duty.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 10-day complete lockdown from the midnight of July 3. However, the APMC, MIDC and other essential manufacturing units have been excluded from the lockdown.

Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said the decision to reimpose the lockdown was taken after a sudden rise in positive cases. “We have noticed a rise in the number of positive cases for the past few days, especially after the relaxation in lockdown rules. There is a need to break the chain of transmission and keeping this in mind, a complete lockdown has been planned from July 3 midnight,” said Misal. He added that the APMC and MIDC would remain operational in order to maintain essential supplies. The time for milk purchase is from 5am to 10am while grocery shopping can be done between 9am and 5pm.

It may be recalled that the APMC had been closed for a week in May after a sudden rise in corona-positive cases in the city, 60% of which were traced to the wholesale market. The market was reopened but the arrival of trucks was capped; this rule continues to be in place, with only bulk buyers being allowed even now. Narendra Patil, former MLC and Mathadi (head loaders) leader said he had requested the state government to close the APMC during the lockdown. “There is a need to follow the guidelines issued by the civic body to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Patil.

Navi Mumbai Police have been making announcements, appealing to the public to refrain from stepping outside their homes, unless it is very important. Police have also warned of action if anyone is found on the road without a specific reason. “Only essential supplies and medical emergency vehicles will be allowed. We will take action under section 188 of the IPC for violation of lockdown,” said an official. However, he added that tourist vehicles crossing the city would be allowed to pass through.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has collected Rs 7.92 lakh in fines from lockdown violators in the last three months. The maximum amount of Rs 2.19 lakh was collected from the Belapur ward. The civic body has imposed a fine of Rs 500 per head for not wearing masks, Rs 1,000 for spitting in a public place and Rs 200 per shopper for failure to maintain social distancing and Rs 2,000 from shopowners for failure to ensure it.