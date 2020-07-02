'Depressed' Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee threatens suicide; seeks help from Mumbai Police

Bhojpuri actress Sabiha Shaikh known professionaly as Rani Chatterjee has penned down a note on social media alleging harassment. The actress, who was seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', has threatened to commit suicide if the cyber harassment doesn't stop.

"I will either commit suicide since I am suffering from depression because of this for the past several years. I cannot tolerate this anymore, #suicide," she wrote.

Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram to write a note about a Facebook user named Dhananjay Singh and tagged Mumbai Police seeking help. The Bhojpuri actress has alleged that the man has been harassing her for years by writing about her and has been continuously body-shaming her. She also revealed that she tried to ignore it before tackling the situation on her own, however things just got worse. She said that she's in a lot of mental stress because of this and has no strength left. Rani concluded the note by stating that she would die by suicide as she has been depressed for years.

Here's her post: