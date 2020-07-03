Poor kids devoid of online education, reveal parents

With over half a month since the start of the academic year, parents of students above Class 2 from economically weak backgrounds claim their children are devoid of online education. Parents revealed their children do not have access to smartphones or computers, and want either physical schools to reopen or the state government to provide basic facilities such as internet or computers necessary for e-learning.

On June 15, the state government directed all schools of Maharashtra to begin the academic year "online" via digital classes and e-learning for above Class 2 students on account of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Schools have been conducting daily virtual classes which students can access on electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, tablets or laptops using an internet connection.

But some parents revealed their children are missing out on academic learning due to lack of accessibility and absence of facilities. Tanushree Dixit, a parent said, "I have three children but I do not have a smartphone. My husband and I together earn Rs 8,000 per month and use simple old phones which do not support internet connection. How are my children supposed to access online classes? I cannot afford to buy a new phone especially during such financially crucial times."

While, Mushir Khaled, a single parent who works as a security guard, said, "I cannot afford to buy a simple smartphone so, computer or internet connection is out of the question. My daughter complains to me that her friends are studying via online classes but I do not know what to tell her."

Is online education not meant for the poor?, questioned parents as they demand the state to provide necessary facilities for online education. Yeshwanti Chettiar, a parent said, "If the government wants to initiate online education then they should provide basic facilities such as internet or WiFi connection, smartphones or computers. Otherwise, only the privileged kids will avail of online education while the poor lack behind enduring academic losses."