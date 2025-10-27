PM Modi To Become Part Of India Maritime Week 2025 Event In Mumbai On October 29 | File

Mumbai: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, will hold the India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) from 27th to 31st October 2025 at NESCO Grounds, Mumbai. This largest maritime gathering aims to unite key stakeholders under the theme “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision,” highlighting India's ambition to be a global maritime hub and leader in the Blue Economy.

A significant feature of India Maritime Week 2025 will be the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who will speak to the nation, international maritime leaders, and stakeholders during a special plenary session on the evening of 29th October, according to report by PIB.

Alongside the public address, the Prime Minister will lead a high-level global CEO forum featuring chosen international CEOs from prominent maritime companies worldwide.

Featuring more than 350 global speakers, IMW 2025 is set to become a center for industry knowledge and strategic discussions. The event will witness the execution of more than 600 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling over ₹10 lakh crore in investment pledges.

An extensive exhibition with more than 400 exhibitors will take place alongside a broad conference agenda. IMW 2025 will feature over 12 major events, such as the 4th edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS 2025), the QUAD Ports of the Future Conference, Sagarmanthan, The Great Oceans Dialogue, SheEO Conference, the UNESCAP Asia-Pacific Dialogue, and several others.

The occasion will also include 4 country sessions with Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, along with 11 state/UT sessions such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar

The event will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and feature Chief Ministers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Odisha. Additionally, ministers from 11 countries will engage in sessions, underscoring international interest in India's maritime sector and promoting green shipping and enhanced trade connectivity.