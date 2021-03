Pooja Chavan death case: Complaint filed against Sanjay Rathod in Pune

When asked whether the woman has named anyone in her complaint, Patil said she has sought action against three people, including minister Sanjay Rathod.

"On the basis of some audio clips that are being circulated on social media, the woman has sought an FIR against the trio," Patil added.

The DCP, however, also said that Chavan's parents have told the police that they do not have any links with the complainant woman.

"Probe is being carried out from all angles," Patil said.

Talking to reporters, the complainant said that the police have admitted her complaint.

"The police told us that they will investigate the facts before registering an offence against the suspects. But in order to press for our demand for early filing of the case, I staged a protest with activist Trupti Desai outside the police station," she said.

However, the police officials later told them not to protest