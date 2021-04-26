Politician-Police nexus: Cops with political connections don’t even listen to the Commissioner of Police, reveal retired top cops

Mumbai: The All India Services Rules gives powers to the government where it can compulsorily retire government officials if their track record is found to be below par. But Maharashtra has not exercised the power, despite having had controversial events like the one surrounding the Antilia bomb scare and the Hiren Mansukh murder, or that of the accusations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. The instances have once again brought to the fore the rot in the police force.

But this has not been new to Mumbai police or Maharashtra police, which has in the past battled the underworld, the likes of Telgi and others, said senior police officials. There has always been apprehension of the cops and criminal nexus, and it was spotted in the early 90’s by then police commissioner Ronnie Mendonca who had then written to former DG Arvind Inamdar naming 17 policemen who had underworld ties.

The action then was quick with the DG shunting them out of Mumbai to various districts. In fact, the nexus of cops with the underworld was such that a police constable who had started working with the underworld had to be killed in an encounter.

Later, police inspector Aslam Momin’s links with the underworld surfaced which saw him being dismissed from service. Similar has been the cases of Daya Nayak and Pradeep Sharma who were booked for disproportionate assets and murder respectively. But both challenged their cases and were restored back into service. Senior police officials and those retired state that it has much to do with the government micromanaging the police force and have not fully exercised the powers because of the existing corruption.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and top cop Julio Ribeiro said, "At the age of 50 and 55 there are provisions in the All India Service Rules for compulsory retirement of government officials after a review of their service track record is found to be below par. The government has never used this power. I don't understand why they don't use this provision.”