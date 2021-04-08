Antilia Bomb Scare: CBI moves court, seeks some of case papers from NIA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a plea before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking that the NIA that is probing the Antilia security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases hand over certain documents related to these cases.

The CBI sought that an order be passed to this effect. The court has directed the NIA to file a reply on this plea of the CBI on Friday. A source said that the documents were sought as the CBI needed to question Vaze.

On Wednesday, the CBI had approached the court for permission to question him while he is in NIA custody in connection with the allegations made by former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency had a day earlier registered a preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations made by Singh on Deshmukh upon a direction of the Bombay HC on a PIL of Singh seeking a CBI probe.

On Wednesday, when suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was produced before the special court by the NIA to seek his extended custody in the bomb scare and murder cases, he had attempted to submit to the court a handwritten letter.

The letter had made allegations against top ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the state. Each of former home minister Deshmukh, transport minister Anil Parab and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his letter claimed, had asked him to extort amounts from bars, BMC contractors and illegal gutka sellers and others respectively. Vaze had claimed in his letter that had expressed his inability to do these and had also expressed his apprehension to Singh that he would be embroiled in a false controversy sometime in the future for his refusal.