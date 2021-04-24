CBI registers FIR against ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, raids his houses

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others in connection with the corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The FIR was lodged after the Bombay High Court on April 5 took into consideration a PIL and ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry and submit a report within 15 days. The HC had granted the liberty to the CBI director to take further action based on the preliminary enquiry.

The CBI searched Deshmukh’s premises in Mumbai and Nagpur. In Mumbai, CBI teams conducted simultaneous searches at two properties linked to Deshmukh. Searches were conducted at Dnyaneshwari bungalow in Malabar Hill, which was allotted to Deshmukh, when he was a minister. Another team carried out searches at his flat in Sukhada Apartment on Sir Pochkhanwala Road in Worli. In Nagpur, a CBI team had arrived from Delhi on Friday night and carried out a search at Deshmukh’s house at GPO Square in Civil Lines areas in Nagpur.