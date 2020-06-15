Political Leaders express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Political Leaders have expressed grief and sorrow over the untimely exit of a Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Prime Minister Narendra Modiin his tweet said, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during the oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon."

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan in his tweet said, "It is disheartening to see such young talent taking such steps! May his soul rest in peace and prayers with his family."

Union Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal remarked, "Saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of actor #SushantSinghRajput. He was a young, multi-talented actor who graced the silver screen with his charisma. We must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones. ॐ शांति:"

Union Minister of Textile Smruti Irani in her tweet said, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon."

Maharashtra Minister of Fisheries Aslam Shaikh said, ‘’I am completely shocked and deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput ... My deepest condolence & prayers at this time of grief with families and friends.’’

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, "Shocked to hear of #SushantSinghRajput so much life in him, a wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this. May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is the most depressing and heartbreaking news about @itsSSR . I have no words to even express the sadness I feel. I was a huge fan of his work. This is cruel cruel times. Condolences to his friends and family.’’