Police to issue e-challans to errant heavy vehicle drivers cutting lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a major crackdown on violators, driving heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the state highway police will kickstart an 'Operation Safety' from tomorrow (Dec 18) wherein e-challans will he issued for violations like cutting lanes, which has been observed as one of biggest reasons for road crashes. Instead of receiving an e-challan and having the option to pay later, the violator will have to shell out the fine at toll plaza itself.
In a month-long drive that begins on Friday, police will keep a close eye on the heavy vehicles plying on the expressway using the CCTV camera and the interceptor vehicles. "According to the rules, a heavy vehicle is always supposed to ply on the left side of the road and give way to lighter vehicles, which can pace a slightly faster speed. It was, however, observed that a number of heavy vehicles were speeding, cutting lanes, overtaking and parking on the expressway. In a bid to stop this malpractice, a strict action was long overdue," said Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic).
If a heavy vehicle is found flouting the rules, an e-challan will be generated using the system and sent to the violator's registered mobile number as well as the toll plaza. As soon as the heavy vehicle reaches the toll plaza, their number will be run in the system and if any pending e-challans or fresh ones have been issued, the drivers will be asked to immediately make a payment and then be allowed to move ahead.
"This drive will largely help to act as a deterrent against such violations by heavy vehicles and aid in pending e-challan recovery, which is in alarmingly high numbers," added Upadhyay. Until now, the e-challans were sent to the owners of heavy vehicles on their registered mobile numbers, which could be paid within 15 days in cash, or through online/ debit card mode of payment. In this drive, however, the e-challans have to be cleared and fines be paid at the toll plaza itself.
