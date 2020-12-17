Police to issue e-challans to errant heavy vehicle drivers cutting lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a major crackdown on violators, driving heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the state highway police will kickstart an 'Operation Safety' from tomorrow (Dec 18) wherein e-challans will he issued for violations like cutting lanes, which has been observed as one of biggest reasons for road crashes. Instead of receiving an e-challan and having the option to pay later, the violator will have to shell out the fine at toll plaza itself.

In a month-long drive that begins on Friday, police will keep a close eye on the heavy vehicles plying on the expressway using the CCTV camera and the interceptor vehicles. "According to the rules, a heavy vehicle is always supposed to ply on the left side of the road and give way to lighter vehicles, which can pace a slightly faster speed. It was, however, observed that a number of heavy vehicles were speeding, cutting lanes, overtaking and parking on the expressway. In a bid to stop this malpractice, a strict action was long overdue," said Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic).