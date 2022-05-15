Police station clashes with Metro Line 9, MMRDA to rebuild it for nearly Rs 1 cr

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will build a compensatory police station at Navghar in Mira-Bhayandar as the existing one clashes with the Metro Line 9. Metropolitan Commissioner (MMRDA) SVR Srinivas confirmed the relocation of the police station that specialises in cases related to human trafficking.

The MMRDA recently called a tender seeking interested agencies to carry out the project, whose estimated cost is pegged at Rs 99.82 lakh, with an approximate timeline of one year, including the monsoon months.

Another MMRDA official, on condition of anonymity, attributed the reconstruction to Metro 9 station work possibly disturbing the functioning of the police station. He said the compensatory building will be a ground structure, with the provision of expansion.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira-Bhyanadar) is an extension of Metro line 7 (Dahisar to Andheri East). The 11.38-km line is a fully elevated corridor with 10 stations. This new line will provide connectivity to the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). Also a maintenance depot has been proposed at Mira-Bhayandar (main depot for Line 7), according to the MMRDA.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:23 AM IST