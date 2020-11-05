Police filed case to tarnish our image: Sushant's sisters to HC

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Mumbai Police filed a false case against them. The sisters - Meethu and Priyanka Singh, said the Maharashtra government wanted to frame them in this false case and thus did not conduct any preliminary probe before registering the FIR.

Both the sisters, through their rejoinders filed in response to the affidavit of Mumbai Police and actress Rhea Chakraborty, have claimed that they are innocent and there is no material available to prosecute them.

The rejoinders were filed before the Bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik, which is presently dealing with their petitions seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by the Mumbai Police on a complaint filed by Rhea, who is a prime accused in a separate FIR for abetting Sushant’s suicide. The sisters said that the FIR against them is motivated due to the "personal grudge" that Rhea holds against them.

"The FIR has been lodged maliciously with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance and with a view to spite and harass us due to private and personal grudge and as such, the instant FIR is an abuse of process of law and the same is proven through Rhea's letter written on September 14, 2020," the rejoinder reads.

"In an attempt to harass us, Rhea has concocted a false, inaccurate and malicious complaint based on unsubstantiated facts pertaining to June 8, 2020 which is contrary to the facts placed before the Supreme Court by herself, press statements released earlier and interviews given to several news channels," both Meethu and Priyanka have claimed.

The duo further trashed Rhea's contentions, wherein she has claimed that Sushant had told her that his brother-in-law OP Singh, who is an IPS officer and both his sisters were conspiring to "smear his image."

"Such scurrilous and preposterous allegations are made by her maliciously, with an intent to tarnish our image and are as such defamatory in nature," they stated.

As far as the contention of Rhea and Mumbai Police that Priyanka had given a forged prescription of banned psychotropic drugs to Sushant, the sisters have argued that there is no material to ascertain if these medicines were ever consumed by their late brother. They have also maintained that the drugs referred to by Rhea and Mumbai Police aren't banned under any law.

The rejoinder further raises doubt on the intention of the Mumbai Police for registering the FIR against them absent any primary probe.