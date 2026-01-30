Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A dispute over unpaid room rent escalated into a violent clash between two rival groups in Navi Basti area on Kalyan Road, Bhiwandi, on Thursday evening. The incident involved verbal abuse, fistfights and attacks using wooden sticks, prompting the Bhiwandi City Police to register cases against a total of 33 individuals from both sides.

Argument Sparks Street Brawl

According to police officials, the altercation began around 4.30 pm following a disagreement over rent transactions between two groups led by Salma Khatoon and Rubiya Chaudhary. What initially started as a heated argument soon spiralled out of control, turning into a full-blown street brawl.

Injuries Reported Among Residents

Eyewitnesses said members of both groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and fists, leaving several people injured. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for medical treatment.

Cross Cases Registered

The police have registered cross cases against both parties. In one case, individuals identified as Nasreen Chaudhary, Nagma Chaudhary, Nagma’s mother, Rashida Chaudhary, Amina Khan, Manna, Shabira Chaudhary, Ajmal Chaudhary, Akbar Chaudhary and Ashraf Ali Chaudhary, along with 10 to 12 burqa-clad women and two unidentified persons, have been named as accused.

Counter-Complaint Filed

In the counter-complaint, the police have booked Badruddin, Riyaz, Siraj, Shamshad, Badruddin’s sister-in-law, along with two to three unidentified women.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Police officials confirmed that cases have been registered under relevant sections pertaining to assault and unlawful assembly. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and individual roles in the clash.

