 Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPolice Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent

Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent

A disagreement over unpaid room rent in Navi Basti, Bhiwandi, escalated into a violent clash on Thursday evening. Rival groups led by Salma Khatoon and Rubiya Chaudhary attacked each other with sticks and fists, injuring several people. Police have registered cross cases against 33 individuals and confirmed that the injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A dispute over unpaid room rent escalated into a violent clash between two rival groups in Navi Basti area on Kalyan Road, Bhiwandi, on Thursday evening. The incident involved verbal abuse, fistfights and attacks using wooden sticks, prompting the Bhiwandi City Police to register cases against a total of 33 individuals from both sides.

Argument Sparks Street Brawl
According to police officials, the altercation began around 4.30 pm following a disagreement over rent transactions between two groups led by Salma Khatoon and Rubiya Chaudhary. What initially started as a heated argument soon spiralled out of control, turning into a full-blown street brawl.

Injuries Reported Among Residents
Eyewitnesses said members of both groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and fists, leaving several people injured. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for medical treatment.

Cross Cases Registered
The police have registered cross cases against both parties. In one case, individuals identified as Nasreen Chaudhary, Nagma Chaudhary, Nagma’s mother, Rashida Chaudhary, Amina Khan, Manna, Shabira Chaudhary, Ajmal Chaudhary, Akbar Chaudhary and Ashraf Ali Chaudhary, along with 10 to 12 burqa-clad women and two unidentified persons, have been named as accused.

FPJ Shorts
Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent
Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 30: Ranvijay Demands To Stay In Shantiniketan Post-Divorce, Threatens Pari
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 30: Ranvijay Demands To Stay In Shantiniketan Post-Divorce, Threatens Pari
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Extends Deadline For Sion East–West Railway Overbridge To July 15
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Extends Deadline For Sion East–West Railway Overbridge To July 15
MI vs GG, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics In Vain As Gujarat Snap 8-Match Streak vs Mumbai, Seal Eliminator Berth
MI vs GG, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics In Vain As Gujarat Snap 8-Match Streak vs Mumbai, Seal Eliminator Berth
Read Also
Bhiwandi Teachers Seek Relief From BLO Duties, Demand Withdrawal Of Show Cause Notices Amid Academic...
article-image

Also Watch:

Counter-Complaint Filed
In the counter-complaint, the police have booked Badruddin, Riyaz, Siraj, Shamshad, Badruddin’s sister-in-law, along with two to three unidentified women.

Police Investigation Ongoing
Police officials confirmed that cases have been registered under relevant sections pertaining to assault and unlawful assembly. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and individual roles in the clash.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent
Police Book 33 In Bhiwandi As Rent Dispute Turns Violent
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Extends Deadline For Sion East–West Railway Overbridge To July 15
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Extends Deadline For Sion East–West Railway Overbridge To July 15
Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation To Install Large-Scale Solar Power Systems At Mira Road, Virar,...
Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation To Install Large-Scale Solar Power Systems At Mira Road, Virar,...
Mumbai Hosts Seven-Day Shri Braj Bhagwat Katha In Azad Maidan
Mumbai Hosts Seven-Day Shri Braj Bhagwat Katha In Azad Maidan
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip