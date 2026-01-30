Taking To The Stage For Survival: Mumbai Fashion Showcase Celebrates Empowerment & Early Prevention Of Cancer

Shaina NC Hosts Fashion Walk for Women, Cancer Cause. |

Mumbai: ​A fashion walk was organised in the city on Friday to celebrate women’s empowerment, recognise outstanding achievements, and raise awareness about cancer prevention.

​At the event, organised at a suburban hotel by the We Care Foundation, fashion designer Shaina NC, and Payal Kothari of the CFBP (Council for Fair Business Practices), women from diverse backgrounds came together for an engaging panel discussion, a fashion showcase, and a musical performance, fostering solidarity for the cause of cancer prevention awareness.

​Describing the fashion walk, Shaina NC said, “The runway was more than glamour—it was a bold stride for women’s empowerment and cancer awareness. Seeing these incredible women walk with purpose reminded us all that strength and style can unite to save lives and inspire change.”

​Guest Jaya Sawant added: “This event was a beacon of hope, blending fashion, dialogue, and action to empower women and fight cancer. Shaina NC’s vision truly inspires us to step forward together.”

​Actress and singer Iulia Vantur captivated the audience with a special performance of an uplifting song dedicated to the cause. She said: “Shaina’s dedication to women’s empowerment and cancer awareness is truly admirable. Events like this remind us of the power of unity and compassion—keep shining.”

​The initiative underscores the vital role of community-driven efforts in empowering women and combating cancer through education and support, the organisers added.

​Notable participants included Tania Shroff, Barbara Sehgal, Orry, Debbie Hitkari, Darshana Khotkar Zol, Dr Dimple Jangda, Priyanka Bajoria Gupta, Tiara Dhody, Meghna Pant, Khushnuma Ferzandi, Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, Rajyalakshmi Rao, Manpreet Kaur Oberoi, Zeba Kohli, Priyanka Lathi, Faye D’Souza, Farah Khan, Asha Idnani, Sonal Kohli, Deval Patel, Dr Nivedita Shreyans, Armin Majoo, Niyati Bohra, Isheeta Ganguly, Poonam Raval, and Abha Singh.

