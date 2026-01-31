Wheelchair-Bound For 25 Years, Navi Mumbai Man Celebrates Life Of Purpose |

Navi Mumbai: A 48-year-old man who became neck-down paralysed at the age of 23 celebrated 25 years of being handicapped along with other persons with disabilities to convey a powerful message that disability is not the end of life, but the beginning of a new journey of resilience and purpose.

Marking a Personal Milestone

The milestone was marked through a commemorative gathering titled 'Will on Wheelz', organised at a Nerul based hotel. The event brought together wheelchair users, family members, friends, doctors, therapists, mentors, and members of the disability ecosystem to honour a journey shaped by courage, community support, and transformation.

Message of Hope and Purpose

“Will on Wheelz is my way of saying thank you and of reminding others that life doesn’t stop after injury, it evolves. Being on a wheelchair changed how I move through the world, but it didn’t take away my ability to dream, to contribute, or to live meaningfully,” Nishant Khade said while addressing the gathering.

Turning Point After Injury

In 2001, Nishant sustained a spinal cord injury that left him wheelchair-bound, altering the course of his life. What followed was not an end, but a long process of medical treatment, emotional adaptation, and sustained rehabilitation that required collective support and determination.

Support Through Rehabilitation

A pivotal role in his rehabilitation was played by Nina Foundation, which supported him during the critical phase after the accident by providing structured rehabilitation guidance, emotional reassurance, and access to essential resources. Dr. Ketna Mehta of Nina Foundation highlighted the importance of long-term, people-centric rehabilitation.

Focus on Confidence and Independence

“Nishant’s journey reflects what is possible when medical care is combined with emotional support and sustained rehabilitation. Our focus has always been to help individuals regain confidence, independence, and a sense of control over their lives,” Dr. Mehta said.

Journey Captured on Screen

The programme began with an audio-visual presentation chronicling Nishant’s life before the accident and his 25-year journey thereafter. In his address, Nishant spoke about acceptance, choice, and redefining purpose after injury.

Redefining Life After Injury

“Acceptance is not about giving up, but about choosing to move forward with intention. Life after injury isn’t about going back to who you were; it’s about discovering who you can still become,” he said.

Panel on Inclusion and Recovery

A panel discussion on spinal cord injury and inclusion followed, featuring Dr. Ketna Mehta, Shivjeet Singh Raghav, Shri Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, Dr. Pravin R. Amin, and Nishant Khade, who shared insights on recovery, resilience, accessibility, and social inclusion.

Driving Accessibility Initiatives

The event also highlighted the work of Access4All Foundation, a social initiative co-founded by Nishant Khade and Arvind Prabhoo, which addresses the lack of accessible public transport by providing wheelchair-friendly vans, trained support staff, and consultancy for disability-inclusive infrastructure.

Challenging Stereotypes Nationwide

Another key initiative, Beyond the Barrier, a pan-India cross-country journey undertaken on a wheelchair, was showcased as a symbol of challenging stereotypes and redefining perceptions around disability and independence.

Honouring the Support System

The programme concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring doctors, therapists, mentors, and supporters who played crucial roles in Nishant’s journey, followed by a closing note of gratitude.

