PMLA case: Where is Goawala property and how is it linked to Nawab Malik?

NCP minister Nawab Malik was on Wednesday arrested by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with their ongoing probe into money laundering case registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The ED team had landed at Malik's Kurla residence early morning and then Mailk accompanied ED officials to their Ballard Estate office where he was enquired for several hours.

ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in few real estate projects.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including Goawala Compound premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar.

Where is the Goawala property how is it related to Malik?

The Goawala compound property is an 11,447-square-metre piece of land located at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kurla West.

In 2005, the plot was bought by a company owned by Nawab’s son Faraz Nawab Malik - Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd.

As per reports, the minister is not presently the director of the company.

In its remand application against minister Malik in a special PMLA court yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned that Munira Plumber, who owned Goawala Compound, had filed a complaint in small causes court in 1989, stating that Nawab Malik had threatened her to hand over the property to him.

Malik's alleged links to some property deals with those convicted for the Mumbai bomb blasts are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated, they said.

Plumber's prime property (having present market value of Rs 300 crore) was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments, a company owned by the minister's family, with active connivance of members of the D-Gang, including Haseena Parkar, the ED told the court.

Plumber, in her statement to the ED, has said she had not sold this property to Malik, the agency said.

As per reports, Munira executed the power of attorney in March 1999 in favour of one Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel who reportedly had links with Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:57 PM IST