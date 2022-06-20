PMC seems 9 times new cases of Covid during June with maximum from Kharghar node

Active cases number of Covid under the PMC has seen around 9 times rise in June so far | File Image

The number of active cases of Covid under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen around 9 times rise in June so far. At present, active cases stand at 601 which was just 68 on June 1. Kharghar node tops in active cases with 360.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, during June month, new cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in the Kharghar node. At present, the Kharghar node has 360 active cases, followed by Kamothe 96, and Kalambolu 57 of Covid. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has only active cases.

On June 19, 90 new cases of Covid were reported with a maximum of 45 in the Kharghar node. However, 50 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 97.88 while 1416 people lost their lives due to infections.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has registered a total of 12,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload reached 76,700, said the Union Health Ministry. The daily positivity rate has reached 4.32%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62%.

As per a statement by the health ministry, 18 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,33,09,473, death toll to 5,24,873.